President appoints another State Minister

UPFA MP Piyasena Gamage was sworn in as State Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development before President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday morning.

Gamage recently succeeded Galle District MP Geetha Kumarasinghe after the Supreme Court ruled the latter couldn’t continue as an MP as she had been a dual citizen at the time of her election as an MP.

UNPer Sagala Ratnayake holds cabinet portfolios of the same subjects.

Gamage is the second MP elected on the UPFA ticket to receive appointment as State Minister in recent days. Early this month, President Sirisena appointed Sriyani Wijewickrema as State Minister for Provincial Councils and Local Government, after she crossed over from the Joint Opposition.