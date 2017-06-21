President addresses teacher shortage issue at provincial schools

President Maithripala Sirisena has called for ending the teacher shortage at provincial schools and emphasized to implement an independent method in filling of teacher vacancies and transferring of teachers.

The President held a meeting with Provincial Chief Ministers and the central government ministers at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday focusing on providing solutions to the issues raised at the 33rd Chief Ministers’ summit held recently.

They discussed about the methods to recruit graduate teachers to fill the existing vacancies and to end the shortage of teachers at provincial levels.

The President, paying his attention on the recruitment of new officers to the administrative service, directed the officials to call for applications and hold exams in time to recruit the officers to the service.

They also paid attention on the vacancies at provincial government institutions and fulfilling other requirements of those institutions.

The President discussed about carrying out development programs and providing of other services by the provincial councils.

Ministers Vajira Abeywardena, Mangala Samaraweera, Rajitha Senaratne and Faizer Mustafa were among those participated in this discussion.