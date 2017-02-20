Premier optimistic in reviving economy with international assistance

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed hope in paying off the government's huge debt and reviving the economy with international assistance as the government work towards to improve the international standing of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony held to open a new housing scheme constructed for the people affected by the landslide in Aranayake on Sunday, the Premier said the finding a solution to the ethnic problem in Sri Lanka is the government's most important task.

Prime Minister explained that the ethnic harmony is crucial to revive the economy and hence uniting the people of Sri Lanka would be the first task of the government. He said that the international assistance will flow into the country once the ethnic issues such as power devolution is resolved.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the government laid the foundation to develop economy which was in a state of collapse and is implementing a methodology to re-pay the huge debt taken by the previous government. He expressed hope that the country will receive international assistance.

The Premier noted that the enthusiasm people had in 2015 in the government has somewhat reduced but the support base can be reenergized when the promises made by the government are kept.

The Aranayake Wasanthagama houses were constructed with the assistance of Rhyno Roofing Products Company for the people in Elangapitiya and surrounding villages affected by the landslides of Aranayaka Saamasara Mountain.

The housing project completed at a cost of Rs. 50 million comprises 20 houses with modern facilities. This is the first phase of providing permanent housing for the people affected by landslides.