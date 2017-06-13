PRECIFAC to expedite investigations

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges (PRECIFAC) will expedite investigations into the major complaints it has received regarding serious acts of fraud, Secretary to the commission H.W. Gunadasa said.

He stated that inquiries will be expedited by obtaining statements by affidavits through attorneys instead of conducting hearings before the commission.

Additional dates will also be set for the commission to convene within the next two months, Mr Gunadasa said.

The presidential commission of inquiry has so far submitted 12 reports to the President with regard to completed investigations into complaints.