PRECIFAC summons MR

The PRECIFAC summoned former President Mahinda Rajapaksa tomorrow to record a statement in connection with alleged financial misappropriation.

A source said the The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption as Abuse of Power, State Resources, and Privileges (PRECIFAC) will record a statement from the former President over financial loses to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) when broadcasting election advertisements during the previous presidential election campaign.