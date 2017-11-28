Home / POLITICS / PRECIFAC concludes reports on investigations

PRECIFAC concludes reports on investigations

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) has completed the finalizing of all reports on investigations and are due to be signed within this week, a spokesman said.

The Commission has concluded investigations on 17 complaints, and the final report of the Commission has also been prepared.

Accordingly, the Commission had requested a date from President Maithripala Sirisena to handover the reports.

Final reports of 17 investigations were earlier handed over to the President by the Commission.

