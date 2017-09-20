Power supply in the country normal amid strike

Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says the power supply in the country is being carried out as usual despite the strike launched by the workers union of the power supplier Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) entered its eighth day today.

The Ministry has said that all the power generating plants including thermal and hydro power plants are functioning as usual while there may be small scale power failures in some areas and those will be restored without delay.

According to the Ministry many employees who resorted to the trade union action have now reported for duty.

The Ministry has stressed that there will be n room to cause problems for the electricity consumers.

State TV ITN reported that certain officials under the guise of the strike have carried out acts of sabotage in certain areas outside Colombo.

The Ministry has announced that the Police have arrested several CEB employees who were engaged in acts of sabotage. A person who had been engaged in damaging power lines has been taken into custody.

According to the State TV, the public have vehemently opposed the strike inconveniencing them and people in several areas have staged protest campaigns.