Power Ministry wants Rs.2.5 Bn to buy extra electricity

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy has submitted a Cabinet paper requesting for Rs.2.5 billion to purchase supplementary electricity from private power generating sources. Sources said the document was submitted by Minister Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya at the Cabinet meeting presided over by the President yesterday.

The request for the immediate purchase 100 megawatts of electricity was made because of the drought which prevailed in the country and because of the delay in constructing new power plants.

Sources said the electricity is to be purchased from the private sector at a cost of Rs.28.20 a unit.