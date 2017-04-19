Power Minister promises to restore Norochcholai within five days

Share ! tweet







Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya yesterday said that the repair work at the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Thermal Power Plant Phase II which broke down on Monday (17) would be completed within the next five days.

During an inspection tour of the power plant yesterday, Minister Siyambalapitiya told the media that the Norochcholai power plant had broken down about 37 times so far. The second generator had broken down 17 times and the third generator nine times.

The Minister said the third generator at Norochcholai power plant which was not used for the generation of electricity will be switched on. The generator was under repairs since April 9.