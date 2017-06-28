Power authority losses over Rs. 300 million due to recent flood disaster

Sri Lanka’s Power and Renewable Energy Ministry has to bear losses of over Rs. 300 million due to the recent disaster situation, Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

He said the power supplier The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had to bear an additional cost of Rs 33.8 billion from January to May for using oil to generate power during the prolonged drought the country experienced earlier in the year and the Treasury provided Rs 6 billion to cover the additional cost.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday, the Minister said the power supply of 770,000 consumers was affected due to disaster situation, and added that the CEB workers worked round the clock to restore supply within a short period.

He said the government is seeking short term solutions to revise the salary of employees and increasing the salary of about 20, 100 employees is very difficult. In 2014, only the engineers’ salary has been increased, and later all the employees’ salary has been increased by 30 percent.

The Minister requested all the trade unions under his ministry and the members to conduct their protest campaigns and the conference scheduled for today without obstructing the general public.