Home / LATEST / Postal workers’ strike continues

Postal workers’ strike continues

neo 9 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 45 Views

Postal employees will continue the strike which they started on the 11th June, says Postal trade unions.

General Secretary of Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers Sri Lanka, H. K. Kariyawasam, said that the strike will continue until their demands are met.

Earlier, trade union agents had engaged in a discussion with the Minister and a group of government representatives.

Postmaster General Rohana Abeyratne says that it was agreed on coming to a decision on the cabinet paper regarding meeting their demands within 2 weeks.

About neo

Check Also

Police found the jeep of three gunmen

Police found the jeep used by three gunmen who shot Kataragama Kiriwehera Chief Incumbent Ven …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved