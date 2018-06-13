Postal workers’ strike continues

Postal employees will continue the strike which they started on the 11th June, says Postal trade unions.

General Secretary of Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers Sri Lanka, H. K. Kariyawasam, said that the strike will continue until their demands are met.

Earlier, trade union agents had engaged in a discussion with the Minister and a group of government representatives.

Postmaster General Rohana Abeyratne says that it was agreed on coming to a decision on the cabinet paper regarding meeting their demands within 2 weeks.