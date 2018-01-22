Postal voting for Local Government elections to begin on Monday

Postal voting for the February 10 Local Government elections will begin today. Officials of the police stations, Divisional Secretariats, District Secretariats and election office could cast their postal votes on January 22, according to the Director General of Election Commission, R. L.A.M. Ratnayaka.

Postal voting for employees at other government institutions will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Party representatives who work in those offices cannot participate in monitoring the voting. The official said that one representative of the independent groups or political observer organizations can monitor the voting.