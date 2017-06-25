Home / LATEST / Postal unions to strike from Tuesday

Postal unions to strike from Tuesday

neo 3 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 27 Views

Postal trade unions have resolved to go ahead with a strike from Tuesday after talks with Posts Minister M.H.A Haleem failed yesterday.

United Postal Trade Unions Front Chief Chinthaka Bandara said the minister was unable to give an assurance with regard to their demands which included abandoning the move to convert several old post office buildings into hotels, the restoration of the old General Post Office (GPO) opposite the President’s House in Fort and workers’ problems.

“The minister told us that the President and the Prime Minister were looking into the matter and therefore he could not provide a solution to the issues,” Mr Bandara said

