Postal strikers refuse to compromise

Convener of the Postal Trade Union Front Chinthaka Bandara yesterday said that their trade unions would continue until the government granted their demands.

Bandara made the announcement after the PTUF talks with the Presidential Secretariat officials failed yesterday noon.

“Government’s ploy was to buy time instead of meeting our demands,” he said. He said they would not fall into such traps laid by the government.

The striking postal workers numbering over 3,000 assembled opposite the Fort Railway station, yesterday, obstructing traffic, before marching towards the Presidential Secretariat. The police halted the march using barricades and allowed some trade union leaders to enter the Presidential Secretariat for the scheduled talks.