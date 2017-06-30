Home / LATEST / Postal strike called off

Postal strike called off

The Joint Postal Unions stated that they will be concluding the three-day island-wide strike action, as feasible solutions have been put forward by the officials.

Upon holding discussions with the cabinet subcommittee and representatives of the union, members were able to agree on satisfactory solutions.

Kariyawasam stated that officials had promised to implement the recommendations put forward regarding the 6/2006 circular pertaining to the recruitment of staff to the Sri Lankan Postal service, which will be issued as a gazette notification in the future.

 

