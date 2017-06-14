Postal services at a standstill

The Joint Postal Trade Union Front yesterday said that the two-day countrywide strike launched by it on Monday against an alleged government move to sell the heritage buildings belonging to the Department had brought all post offices to a standstill.

The convenor of the union Chinthaka Bandara said if there was no positive response from the government they would go for an indefinite strike.

He alleged that plans were afoot to sell the postal department offices in Nuwara Eliya, Kandy and Galle .

The union leader apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by their trade union action.

Bandara said around 19,000 postal workers, attached to main post offices, sub-post offices, plantation post offices, had joined the strike and as a result, the Central Mail Exchange had been closed down.

He said the work in the mail trains and foreign parcel and mail services had also come to a halt.

No letters were collected or delivered from any post office, he said.