Post-election violence seen increased

Sri Lanka’s election watchdogs say the number of incidents of violence reported in the period after the local Government Elections on February 10th has seen an increase compared to the previous elections.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohan Hettiarachchi making a statement to the national television in this regard said following the recent local government election, the organization has noticed that during the election day there was not much violence and only a few case were reported on the day.

However, unfortunately, after the election about 60 incidents related to election violence have been reported to them including looting and sexual assault in the past week Most of the violations were perpetrated by the winning members he said.

The election monitor requested the area and district organizers of the wining political parties to control their cadres in the district and village level.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence also says the number of incidents reported during the post-election period has seen a steep increase when compared to previous elections.