Port City gazette presented to Parliament

Share ! tweet







Gazette notifications giving sweeping tax concessions for the Port City and a mixed development project at Slave Island have been presented to Parliament by the Government. The Port City project, renamed the Colombo International Financial City (CIFC), was restarted by the Government after the signing of a fresh agreement in August. However, the initial exemptions proposed under the Strategic Development Project Act of 2008 under the administration of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2014 expired before they could be presented to Parliament.

The $ 1.3 billion project, expected to be implemented over the next eight years, was adopted as a Strategic Development Project by the Cabinet on a proposal made by Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama.

A new set of exemptions for the Port City was outlined in an Extraordinary Gazette Notification released on 19 September. Under the slew of exemptions, foreigners working for the Chinese company are exempted from Pay As You Earn (PAYE), ports and airport development levy, CESS, Nation Building Tax of 2% and Customs Duty. The new gazette was submitted to Parliament on Friday.