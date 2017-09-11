Polls chief getting ready for Local Government election

The Election Commission has decided to carry out counting votes at the polling centres at the next local government polls.

This decision was made with the intention of facilitating counting of votes efficiently.

Election Commission sources said that while the new Election Act had made regulatory provisions for this, equipping election centres with facilities necessary for counting was currently taking place.

It has also been planned to combine several election centres, only in difficult areas, in one place, to carry out the counting.

The results counted at election centres will be sent to the relevant district returning officers, who will be re-checked at the office of the returning officer.