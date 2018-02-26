Polls Chief assures women female quota won’t be pruned

Head of the Elections Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya, has promised that the 25% quota for women in local councils will not be changed. He gave this assurance when he met a group of female local council candidates on Friday.

Rita de Silva, who successfully contested the recent election on the SLFP ticket said: “Many women were placed on the Additional List and most of them actively campaigned for their parties. In some parts of the North and East female candidates on the list were encouraged to do extensive campaigning by electoral organisers and they were assured of being elected from the Additional List. However, those organisers have reneged on their promise.”

“