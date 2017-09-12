Poll chief ready to hold LG election

The Election Commission is prepared to hold the local government elections and the deputy election commissioners at district level are being educated on the process, Additional Elections Commissioner M. M. Mohammed has said.

A discussion on local government elections was held with the participation of the Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, at the Election Secretariat on Sunday. Another discussion is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 16 with the participation of deputy election commissioners from the North and East.

A discussion for deputy election commissioners of Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Matale, and Trincomalee districts will be held on Sunday.

Additional Elections Commissioner Mohammed said that the electoral register for the year 2017 will be certified on the 30th of this month. The new electoral register will be valid thereafter. It is this register that will be used for the forthcoming local government elections.