Police will do their job in arresting Mahendran

“The responsibility of arresting former Central Bank Governor, Arjuna Mahendran who is in Singapore, lies with the Police and I do not interfere in their investigations,” Minister of Law and Order, Ranjith Maddumabandara said.

“Police will do their job. I don’t believe in interfering with police duties and I don’t want to politicize the police,” he said.

Maddumabandara added that his focus was on enhancing the living and working conditions of policemen, enhance their professionalism and improving public relations skills. “What I need to do is empower the police and they will do the rest,” he said.

The minister also added that they had also taken steps to curb the activities of the underworld and that a significant number of criminals had been arrested in the last few weeks.

“The underworld is not a new phenomenon. Organized crime has been with us for decades and from time to time, due to various reasons, gang violence flares up. But now we have got things under control,” he said.