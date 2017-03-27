Police website hacked

Share ! tweet







The official website of Sri Lanka Police has been hacked into by AnonPlus, which is part of Anonymous hacker Group.

The hackers have posted a manifesto on the Sri Lanka Police website at http://www.police.lk/.

"SRI LANKA POLICE Official Site http://www.police.lk #Hacked #AnonPlus Join AnonPlus World http://webchat.anonplus.org", the hackers tweeted.

However, they said no data was stolen or deleted and only the home page was changed

"No data was stolen or deleted. Only home page was changed. We are not criminal we are AnonPlus," the group said.

Anonymous defines Anonplus as a "new social network where there is no fear…of censorship…of blackout…nor of holding back."