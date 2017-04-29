Police to recruit more Tamil speaking candidates

Share ! tweet







The deadline to apply for over 1,500 vacancies to the Sri Lanka Police has been extended to June 2, the Police Media Division announced today.

Police headquarters called for applications several vacancies including Police Constables (PC), Women Police Constables (WPC) and Police Constable (Drivers) for police stations spread across the island, especially in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Police Media said that Tamil speaking persons applying for jobs in police stations in the North and East, would be given preference over those who do not.