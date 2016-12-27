Police to record statement from Thajudeen’s brother

Share ! tweet







The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday granted permission to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement from the brother of former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen said..



Meanwhile, former Senior DIG, Anura Senanayake, and former Narahenpita Crimes OIC, Sumith Perera, who were arrested in connection with the murder of the rugby player, have been further remanded.



The former Crime OIC of the Narahenpita police and the ex-DIG were arrested for allegedly withholding evidence pertaining to the case. Thajudeen, a Sri Lankan ruggerite and former Havelock SC captain, was killed in Colombo in May 2012.