Share ! tweet







The police will have colors nights after lapse of eight years, Police Media spokesman ASP Jayantha Jayakody said. He said at this event police personnel who are talented for sports will be recognize is the main purpose, he told the media. The event will be held on 31st of January under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Nelum Pokuna, he said. At the event 213 police personnel will be recognized, he said.