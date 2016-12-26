Police sniffer dog deployed to detect drugs in Sripada

Share ! tweet







Specially trained canines have been deployed to detect drugs during the Sri Pada season.

Following the arrest of a group of youth at the Mausakele police post with drugs the police decided to use sniffer dogs.

According to police, the services of Belgium canine Cora would be obtained to detect narcotics.

A senior police officer said that during the long weekends and holidays a large number of visitors converged from various parts of the country and among them were drug addicts.

The police on Saturday arrested a suspect who had smuggled 65 ml of heroin in a van. Sri Pada pilgrims have also been warned not to bring musical instruments along with them.

Chief Sanganayake of Sabaragamuwa Ven Bengamuwe Dhamma Dinna Thera has urged the pilgrims to help keep the environment clean and requested pilgrims to dispose of refuse such as plastic cans, polythene bags into the bins placed on the way from Mausakele to Nallatanni.