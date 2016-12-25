Police say no to private media

Sri Lanka Police has decided to suspend the dissemination of information to private-owned media organizations, reportedly.

Currently the police department via email provides media organizations with press releases detailing incidents reported within all police divisions.

If further clarification was necessary the police department had appointed a police media spokesman.

Police Spokesman Attorney-at-Law ASP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the dissemination of information to private media organizations has been temporarily suspended.