Police ordered to probe ‘ISIS threat’ to attack US embassy in Colombo – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday that Police had been instructed to investigate the ISIS threats to the US Embassy in Colombo.

Responding to a question raised by UNP MP Mujibur Rahuman, who said that there were reports that there was a threat of an imminent ISIS attack on the US Embassy in Colombo, the Prime Minister said Police had been advised to obtain information from the newspapers which reported that the US Embassy was under threat of ISIS and to ascertain the veracity of the reports.

“There is no room for spreading racism and religious disharmony and those who do so will end up in the dustbin of history,” the Prime Minister said.