Police nabs a person with over 200 g of heroin

A 25 year old has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), at Weerapura area in Kuliyapitiya, for the possession of heroin.

PNB have seized 203 g 189 mg of heroin on the arrested youth, who is a resident of Diyakamulla, Kuliyapitiya.

Meanwhile, 3 other people from several areas have been arrested for the possession of heroin.

A 31 year old has been arrested near Mahajana Pola in Anuradhapura for the possession of 2g of heroin and a 39 year old was also arrested with 2g of heroin at Himakahandiya area in Anuradhapura.