Police declare terror incidents at two locations, SL cricket team is safe

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the terrorist attacks on London Bridge and at Borough Market, London Ambulance Service said in a statement. The injured were taken to six hospitals, while other people were treated at the scene, London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes said.

Police in London were dealing with what appeared to be a coordinated terrorist attack on at least two locations late Saturday night, after a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and a knife attack was reported in a cafe nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported panic as the attacks unfolded, in the vicinity of a major transport hub and in an area packed with restaurants and bars.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities were dealing with a “terrible incident” and London’s Metropolitan Police Service said incidents at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market were being treated as terrorism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “deliberate and cowardly attack” on Londoners enjoying a Saturday night out.

It was the third terrorist attack to strike the United Kingdom this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

UPDATE: Sri Lanka cricket team is safe in London and the SLC has requested a security analysis report from ICC, it was reported.

-BBC

-Agencies