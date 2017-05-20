Home / LATEST / Police come under fire near Jaffna

Police come under fire near Jaffna

Army threw a cordon in an area between Pallai and Muhamalai after police came under automatic fire just passed midnight around 12.30 am on Friday. The police searched the area.

 

Police have fired back after coming under fire. Military sources told The Island that a group of policemen travelling in a jeep had got down after observing some suspicious activity when they came under fire. Sources said that there were no casualties.

 

The incident took place in an area placed under Security Forces Headquarters, Jaffna.

