Police arrest two with 24 kilograms of Kerala cannabis

Police acting on information received had arrested two suspects transporting 24 kg of Kerala Ganja (Kerala Cannabis) in Mannar.

Officers of Police Narcotic Bureau division of Mannar arrested the two suspects at the Maduthuduwawa junction in Mannar when they were transporting 24 kilograms and 180 grams of cannabis on a motorcycle.

The cannabis stock is valued at over Rs. 2.9 million.

The two suspects aged 27 and 24 are residents of Thirutheppu, Pesalai area. They will be produced before the Mannar Magistrate Court today.

The Police Narcotic Bureau unit of Mannar is conducting further investigations.