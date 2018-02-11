Police arrest four persons over election law violations

A candidate contesting the Local Government election was arrested at Thanamalvila while he was distributing leaflets in a car, Police said.

The car and 143 leaflets were taken into police custody.

The suspect was identified as a resident of Parakramapura, Kuda Oya.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old person was also arrested at Thanamalvila while he was illegally transporting voters to a polling centre in Kiwulara in a cab.

The two suspects were expected to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Police said two persons were arrested at Katubedda, Moratuwa while they were putting up posters yesterday morning. Police took into custody 110 posters.