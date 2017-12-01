Police arrest five suspects over killing of tusker in Nikaweratiya

Police officials detained five suspects in nikaweratiya over the killing of a tusker known as ‘Dala Pattuwa’ earlier today (1).

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka has directed Acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne to place the investigations into the killings of ‘Dala Puttuwa’ and other tuskers under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), yesterday.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of Dala Puttuwa, the famous tusker in Galgamuwa. Its tusks were recovered from the Polpithigama area.

Another tusker was also killed in the Thabbowa forest recently.