Police arrest 68 for violating election laws

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 68 individuals on charges of violating the local government election laws in the run up to the local government elections on 10th February.

According to the police, they were arrested during the last 24 hours ending 6.00 am Tuesday, the police headquarters said.

Out of the arrested personnel, 49 have been arrested on charges of violating the common election laws. Another 39 persons have been arrested based on various complaints received to the Police.

Since 9th December 2017, 20 incidents related to election violation have been recorded, state radio reported.