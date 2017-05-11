Police allege Piliyandala shooting a trap

The grisly shooting that took place in Piliyandala on Tuesday night, killing an officer of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), is alleged to be a trap set up by leading underworld figure ‘Matara Madush,’ the police alleged yesterday.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody saod that according to information received, the police suspected that the PNB officers were allured into a trap by a false tip off.

It was reported that the PNB sleuths had agreed to purchase a stock of heroin, weighing three kilos and worth more than Rs.4 million, by a supporter of the notorious drug kingpin Matara Madush. Following the lead of an informant, the PNB officers had pursued to conduct the raid in Piliyandala.

En route to the location, they had been ambushed outside the People’s Bank Piliyandala Branch at around 8.45 p.m. by two unidentified gunmen who had opened fire at them. The PNB officer, Constable Chaminda Abeywickreme (49446), who was severely wounded by the shooting, succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.