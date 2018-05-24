PM’s decision on Provincial Council elections this week

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will make a decision this week on holding the Provincial Council polls, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya told Parliament yesterday (23).

Speaker Jayasuriya said he continually held discussions regarding the holding of Provincial Council Elections.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had taken time to negotiate with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the Speaker said that there was a need to hold the elections soon and the time taken was not an attempt to postpone the elections.