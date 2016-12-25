PM’s Christmas message

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Christmas message urged all Sri Lankans to embrace the spirit of fellowship, renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ, as a theme that will truly inspire them to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought into the world.

Following is a full text of Prime Minister's message:

Every Christmas, Christians rejoice in celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace, in a spirit of fellowship and love.

The birth unites the world in a strong bond of compassion, warmth and a love for mankind. Let us embrace the spirit of fellowship, renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ, as a theme that will truly inspire all of us to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought into the world.

This Christmas, let us truly aspire to create an environment in which we can love one another in harmony, tolerance and co-existence that was and is central to the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

May all Christians in Sri Lanka and all over the world experience a season of joy and peace in celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas to you all.