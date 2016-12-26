PMB releases paddy stocks to mills to avert rice shortage

Share ! tweet







The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) says that distribution of the paddy in their stocks to rice mill owners as a means to avert a shortage in rice has begun.

Accordingly the PMB will release 10,000 metric tons of paddy at its Polonnaruwa District storage facilities to the rice mill owners in all districts.

PMB Chairman M.B. Dissanayake said that all mill owners, including the small and medium scale mill owners, will be given up to 500 metric tons of paddy.

The government recently instructed the Cooperatives Wholesale Establishment (CWE) under Ministry of Industry and Commerce to buy 20,000 metric tons of paddy (both White rice and Nadu) from the Paddy Marketing Board immediately and release the paddy to millers.

The move was initiated to reduce the rising prices of rice in the market and to provide the public with rice needed without a shortage during the festive season.

The government also has decided to import 10,000 Metric tons of rice.