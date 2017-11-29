PM warns UNP MPs against criticizing President

Prime Minister and the leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned his party’s parliamentarians against criticizing President Maithripala Sirisena.

He had given these instructions when he met the UNP parliamentary group at Parliamentary complex on Monday evening.

According to local media reports, the Premier has asked the UNP Parliamentary Group to refrain from criticizing the President and informed, especially, the UNP Parliamentarians not to make any statement in public which would harm the consensus of the unity government.

Addressing the UNP Parliamentary Group, the Premier has focused on recent statements made to media by some UNP parliamentarians regarding the President’s commission inquiring bond issue while the Prime Minister was away on an official visit to India.

The Prime Minister has specifically informed all UNP parliamentarians not to make any media conference without his approval in the future. If he is away, the MPs are told to get the consent of the senior party members, either the General Secretary, Leader of the House or the Chief Government whip.