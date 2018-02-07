PM wants those found guilty of serious crimes stripped of civic rights

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday asked the political parties represented in Parliament whether they would support amending the Section 81 of the Constitution to deprive a person found guilty of serious crimes of his civic rights.

Commencing the adjournment debate on the bond commission report and the presidential commission report on serious crimes and abuse of power in Parliament the Prime Minister said the PRECIFAC had recommended the amendment of section 81 of the Constitution to provide for scrapping the civic rights of a person found guilty of serious crimes. “Are the party leaders ready to amend section 81 of the Constitution or are they scared of doing so?”

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said legislation pertaining to reorganisation of the Central Bank would be tabled in Parliament soon

as recommended by the bond commission. “We will also present legislation to create a budget office soon”, he said.