PM wants Google help to demarcate electoral boundaries

The government has decided to seek the assistance of Google Maps in demarcating electorates for the next provincial council elections.

The Local Government and Provincial Councils Ministry has been instructed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to use Google search engine and the Google maps to for demarcation purposes.

They said the Prime Minister had also told the ministry that if it fails to find manpower for the task then to send a team of youth abroad for capacity building programmes and learn how to use new technology.

The search engine Google could provides interactive maps and several leading countries have already used them for their recent elections as Google often make its technology available to encourage and support voting.