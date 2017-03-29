PM urged to secure health portfolio for UNP

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers’ Forum (GMOF) has urged Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to ensure that a real UNPer secures the health portfolio at the next Cabinet reshuffle.

GMOF President Dr. Rukshan Bellana has emphasised the importance of the UNP taking over health portfolio as successive health ministers appointed by the SLFP-led PA and SLFP-led UPFA had ruined the health sector.

Dr. Senaratne switched his allegiance to yahapalana movement in late 2014 and successfully contested the Kalutara district on the UNP ticket at Aug 2015 parliamentary polls.

Alleging that deterioration of

the health sector had really begun in the wake of the PA presidential and parliamentary polls victory in 1994, the GMOF urged Premier Wickremesinghe to rectify the situation.

Dr Bellana said the executive committee of the GMOF on March 26 decided to seek the premier’s intervention as the state sector health services were in crisis due to waste, corruption, irregularities as well as mismanagement.

Recalling that S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike had been Sri Lanka’s first health minister, the GMOA blamed the gradual deterioration of the once efficient public sector on the SLFP leadership. The GMOF cited the PA decision to extend the office of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) beyond 60 years of age and the subsequent appointment of a person to the post of DGHS at the age of 60. The latter continued until he was 67 years of age.