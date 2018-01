The United National Party is scheduled to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding at Campbell Park ìn Borella today.

The event was due to be held in Ratnapura last September but had to be postponed due to adverse weather.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who is expected to make some important statements in the run up to the forthcoming Local Elections and future of the National Unity Government will chair today’s event. ( ZJ )