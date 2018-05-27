Home / POLITICS / PM to visit North tomorrow

PM to visit North tomorrow

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will visit Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts on Monday to evaluate the progress of the development projects implemented in the Northern Province.

Progress Review Meetings will be held on the same day at the Jaffna and Kilinochchi District Secretariats.

With the present government coming to power, a number of development projects including resettlement, housing construction, return of lands, job opportunities and infrastructure development have been commenced in the North.

During the Prime Minister will review the progress and shortcomings of these projects.

