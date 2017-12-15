PM to tackle CoL with ‘relief pack’

At a meeting presided by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe early this week, it was decided to introduce ‘subsidy shops’ with the participation of the private sector to provide relief to the consumers during the festive season and make available a pack of eight commodities including rice, dhal, sugar, sprats, onions and tinned food at a subsidised price.

The meeting was held last Tuesday at Temple Trees under the auspices of the Prime Minister with Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Commerce and Industries Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and representatives of state and private sector institutions.

The ‘subsidy pack’ is expected to be sold via Sathosa outlets and private sector supermarket networks.

The government had decided to provide tax concessions, subsidies on electricity tariffs to all those engaged in transporting and selling essential commodities.