PM to sign criteria for media to ensure a free & fair election

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to sign on the 2nd of January at Temple Trees the proposed criteria for media to be presented to parliament on the conduct of an unbiased and just election according to the constitution.

This criteria to media were announced by the Election Commission through a government gazette on 4th December.

The guidelines which have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers will gain legal status once they are approved in parliament. All media divisions will be bound by the criteria and it is their responsibility and duty to abide by them.

“The quintessential fact in the conduct of a free and fair election is the conduct of media in keeping with this criteria. The impartiality of media will be ensured by the strict compliance with the guidelines. This will ensure that the forthcoming elections will be fair and free,” the PM’s office said.

It is another victory for good governance, according to the announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office.