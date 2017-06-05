PM to return early

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in the USA would meet two senior officials of the White House tomorrow, sources said today. Sources close to the Prime Minister said he would meet the two officials from the While House, who would represent President Donald Trump. Mr. Wickremesinghe will also attend the UN Ocean Conference in New York tomorrow. The meeting is expected to take place thereafter.

However, Premier Wickremesinghe is expected to return to the country before the scheduled date as his health condition had improved, a UNP MP said today. UNP Nalin Bandara Jayamaha told a media briefing that Mr. Wickremesinghe would return home before Sunday, June 11, 2017.

He said Mr. Wickremesinghe had focused on the flood situation and had informed all foreign diplomats in this country to provide assistance to Sri Lanka.