PM to participate in UN Ocean Conference

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who is in New York for a personal medical examination will attend the United Nations Ocean Conference which begins in New York.

The high-level United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development will be convened at United Nations Headquarters in New York from 5 to 9 June 2017, coinciding with World Oceans Day, to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who has reportedly received a clean bill of health after undergoing routine medical tests, has received a formal invitation to attend the conference.

The Premier said he will be meeting with the United Nations Secretary General and they will discuss climate change at the Conference.

The conference which will comprise plenary meetings, partnership dialogues and a special event commemorating World Oceans Day, will be attended heads of state, governments’ Ministers, international entrepreneurs and civil leaders.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the island on June 7 or 8, according to an official at the Prime Minister’s Office.